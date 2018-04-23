By Kamila Aliyeva

The International Mugham Center will host a gala evening and a ceremony of awarding the winners of the third Booktrailer Festival on May 2 at 7 pm, the author and project manager, film actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli told Trend Life.

“The jury completed the evaluation of the booktrailers, the organizing committee will summarize the results and identify the best works. For the objectivity of the assessment, the booktrailers were held separately, that is, the jury members did not know the results of each other,” said jury member Ruslan Sabirli.

The jury consisted of the President of the PEN Club, the Secretary of the Writers' Union of Azerbaijan, the People's Writer Chingiz Abdullaev, film director, screenwriter, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ogtay Mirgasimov, scriptwriter, the director of propaganda and film registration of the Cinematography Department at Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Yusif Sheikhov, Honored actress Mehriban Zeki, TV presenter, producer, and Honored Artist Murad Dadashov.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($588), while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($470) and 500 manats ($294), respectively.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content.

The festival, which take place under the slogan "Promote a book, get promoted with a book!" is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day and held annually on April 23. It was successfully held for the first time in the country in 2016.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The festival is supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, International Mugham Center, Azercell and Libraff companies.

