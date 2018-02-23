By Laman Ismayilova

Works by American artist Jacob Martin has been shown in Baku.

The exposition "Brush Strokes" opened in Art Villa Gallery on February 22, Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, cultural and art figures.

Art lovers enjoyed artist's paintings created during his stay in Azerbaijan.

Most of the exhibited works are portraits. Through his works, artist conveyed the unique character, mood and feelings. The artist carefully draws details. That's why his portraits look very realistic and impressive, which caused great interest of art lovers.

The event was co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Notably, Jacob Martin is an active participant in international exhibitions and festivals.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz