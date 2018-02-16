By Laman Ismayilova

Now the sun is just about starting to show itself, the countdown to International Music Festival " Zhara 2018" can finally begin!

The international music festival will take place in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 26-29.

Three months before the loudest summer event, Elektra Events Hall will host a pre-party festival on April 26.

The party will also feature some beloved Russian stars EMIN, Gluck'oza, Misha Marvin, Doni, Alexander Panayotov and others. This is not all star guests! Lots of surprises await you.

Zhara is a joint project of Azerbaijani singer Emin Agalarov, honored artist of the Russian Federation Grigory Leps and founder of the Russian radio award "Golden gramophone", Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Famous Russian singers Valeriy Meladze, Lubov Uspenskaya, Yuri Antonov, Valeria, Nyusha, A`Studio, Egor Creed, MOT, L'One, Klava Koka, Hannah, Doni, Misha Marvin, hip-hop star Timati and rock band Leningrad will perform at the festival.

