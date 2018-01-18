By Laman Ismayilova

A solo exhibition of the famous Russian artist Alexei Begov entitled “Earth and Sky” opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 17.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the event, the artist’s wife Tatyana Begova and his son Ivan Begov thanked Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for the organization of the exhibition, saying that the opening of the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center is a great honor for them.

Tatyana Begova presented the artist’s painting to Leyla Aliyeva.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation thanked those who contributed to the organization of this event.

The event participants then viewed the exhibition, which features 50 works of the artist.

Alexei Begov's solo exhibition will close on May 1.

Using imaginative and classical models of brilliant masters, Alexei Begov creates his material and spiritual world, his inherent space environment and vital energy. The French Academic Society honored Alexei Begov with the highest award of France in the field of science, literature and art.

Ukrainian-born Alexei Begov belongs to such kind of artists, to whom it was really important to create an atmosphere of spiritual communication with the viewer.

The artist became known to the general public after he moved to Moscow in 1983. In 1991, within the framework of the international action “The End of the World”, Alexei Begov created a ten-meter canvas “The End of the Twentieth Century”. The work was demonstrated in Los Angeles, Moscow and Barcelona.

In 2012, Begov devoted a series of works to artists of different, but similar spirit to him, like Kundinsky, Matisse, Dali, Picasso, Van Gogh. At that time the artist used an interesting method - included in his compositions known works of masters, created their paraphrases.

Alexei Begov died in 2014.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

