Baku, Riga agree to double road transport quotas

The next meeting of the Joint Commission on international road transport between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Baku on April 23-24, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA). It was noted that the current state of international road transport between the two countries, transportation challenges, and solutions were discussed. An agreement was reached to double the annual quota of "Permission" forms exchanged bilaterally to increase participation of carriers from both countries in international cargo transportation.

