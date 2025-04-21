Azernews.Az

Monday April 21 2025

Russia becomes Azerbaijan’s top import source amid booming trade

21 April 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Russia becomes Azerbaijan's top import source amid booming trade
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In January-March of this year, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to 1.4 billion US dollars, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

