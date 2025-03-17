Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani economy minister meets Israeli president to discuss bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss economic cooperation and bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

The minister shared details of the meeting on his "X" social media account, stating that they reviewed key directions of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations as outlined by the heads of state, along with opportunities for further economic collaboration.

