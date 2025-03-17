Azerbaijani economy minister meets Israeli president to discuss bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

As part of our working visit to #Israel , we held a meeting with Eli Cohen ( @elicoh1 ), Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. Our discussions focused on initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening #economic relations and advancing the #energy cooperation agenda… pic.twitter.com/DV0bMeoZMO

The minister shared details of the meeting on his "X" social media account, stating that they reviewed key directions of Azerbaijani-Israeli relations as outlined by the heads of state, along with opportunities for further economic collaboration.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss economic cooperation and bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

