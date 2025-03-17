Azernews.Az

Monday March 17 2025

New rent calculation rules approved for Caspian Sea Land

17 March 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The "Rules for calculating the rent of water fund land and artificial land allocated for the purpose of creating artificial land in the Caspian Sea section belonging to Azerbaijan" have been approved, Azernews reports.

