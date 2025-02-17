Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan improves broadband and mobile internet speed rankings

17 February 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan made progress in both mobile and broadband internet speeds in January, Azernews reports, citing the Speedtest Global Index. In January, Azerbaijan ranked 90th out of 152 countries in terms of average fixed broadband internet speed, improving by one place compared to the previous month, with a speed of 66.91 MB/S.

