Azerbaijan, ADB discuss urban development cooperation

13 February 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, to discuss expanding cooperation in urban development, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Guliyev emphasized the importance of the National Urban Assessment and ongoing efforts to implement Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies with ADB’s support. He also expressed Azerbaijan’s interest in collaborating on sustainable urban economy projects, green infrastructure development, and energy-efficient urban planning.

Both sides reviewed ongoing and potential projects, international experience exchange, and innovation-driven initiatives in urban planning.

Guliyev invited Durrani-Jamal to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku in 2026, highlighting Azerbaijan’s commitment to advancing urban development strategies in line with global sustainability goals.