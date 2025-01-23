Azercell introduces "AI Chat Bot" for iOS users

23 January 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

The AI-powered solution is now available to all Azercell subscribers

Azercell’s AI-powered "AI Chat Bot" service is now available for iOS users. Designed to deliver the best customer experience, the new solution offers 24/7 assistance to address subscriber inquiries swiftly and effectively.

Key advantages of the "AI Chat Bot" service include:

Instant inquiry processing.

Reduced waiting times.

Accurate and efficient responses.

The latest app update also introduces a special section, allowing users to submit feedback and suggestions to enhance the app’s functionality further. To access the new features customers, need to update their app to the latest version.