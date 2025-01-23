TABIB reports 24 million medical applications in 2024, marking significant growth

23 January 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, a total of 24,063,849 applications were registered in medical institutions operating under TABIB, Azernews reports, citing TABIB.

Some 588,431 of these applications were from inpatients, while 23,475,418 were from outpatients. The total number of applications to medical institutions increased by 23% compared to 2022 and by 10% compared to 2023.

“In 2024, an increase was observed in the number of services provided compared to previous years. During this period, a total of 82,426,768 medical services were delivered, including 11,202,755 to inpatients and 71,224,013 to outpatients. The total number of medical services provided in 2024 rose by 54% compared to 2022 and by 21% compared to 2023.

An increase in laboratory services provided to citizens in medical institutions was also recorded. Over the past year, 33,343,857 laboratory examinations were performed, of which 5,209,889 were for inpatients and 28,133,968 for outpatients. Thus, the total number of laboratory services increased by 112% compared to 2022 and by 31% compared to 2023.

There was also an increase in surgical operations and procedures compared to previous years. In 2024, a total of 375,520 surgical operations and procedures were performed, including 345,191 for inpatients and 30,329 for outpatients. Compared to previous years, surgical operations and procedures increased by 16% compared to 2022 and by 9% compared to 2023,” the report stated.