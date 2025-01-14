Azernews.Az

SOCAR bonds approved for trading on baku stock exchange

14 January 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
On January 14, 2025, the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) decided to grant "Permission to Trade" for the bonds issued by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

