Azerbaijan and Iran strengthen energy cooperation [PHOTO]

23 October 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov recently met with Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, as reported on Shahbazov's account on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, held in China, Shahbazov highlighted the productive discussions on various joint projects within the framework of energy cooperation.

The two ministers addressed the ongoing implementation of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi Hydropower Plants (HPP) and the Ordubad HPP. They also explored opportunities for coordinating the electricity networks of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, emphasizing cooperation in electricity exports and the establishment of regional electricity relations.

We had a fruitful meeting on joint projects on the agenda of our energy cooperation with Abbas Aliabadi,

Minister of Energy of Iran in China. We discussed the matters arising from the implementation of the #Khudaferin and #GizGalasi HPP, #Ordubad HPP, coordination of electricity…

