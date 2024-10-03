Azercell presents updated Premium tariff packages

3 October 2024 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The country's leading mobile operator expands the capabilities of its Premium tariff packages.

Starting from October 1, Azercell offers Premium subscribers more favorable conditions for calls, while the monthly subscription fee and other benefits of the packages will remain unchanged. Thus, now the minutes for on-net and off-net calls provided within the Premium tariff packages are combined into a single package of minutes for calls throughout the country. This simplifies balance control and makes communication even more convenient for users. Depending on the selected Premium tariff package, subscribers can use 3,000, 4,000 or 5,000 minutes of calls within the country.

The changes also affect the Premium+ Loyalty Program, available to subscribers of the Premium tariff packages. The program includes such privileges as an individual Premium Customer Support Line, Fast Track service at Azercell Exclusive offices, free use of Mobile Customer Care, free and priority access to the Call Center, birthday gifts, as well as a number of other benefits. The following updates have been added to the program:

• «Kinon Premium»: Premium tariff subscribers can take advantage of a special offer and get access to the «Kinon Premium» service for 6 months. To activate the offer, Premium subscribers can dial *805#YES on their phone screen. After the grace period, the cost of the service will be 9 AZN, in accordance with the current tariffs.

The «Kinon» service provides high-quality broadcasting of more than 240 local and foreign channels, as well as the most popular films and series of famous film studios in one application. You can use the service simultaneously on different devices, while creating up to 5 different accounts within one subscription.

«Kinon» is supported on all smartphones with Android and iOS operating systems, on Android TV and Samsung Smart TV, tablets and other devices. Soon «Kinon» will also be available on LG Smart TV. The application can be downloaded from Google Play and AppStore.

• Exclusive “Premium Gold” design in Azercell app: Starting from July 31, Premium subscribers were given the opportunity to change the app interface to “Premium Gold”. This interface provides convenient access to all the services and benefits of the Premium+ Loyalty Program. The exclusive features of the new design are aimed at improving the customer experience, making the app more convenient and visually attractive. A special “Premium” widget added to the main page facilitates the transition to the “Premium+” page. This is where information about exclusive and free services for Premium subscribers is displayed.

For more information about Premium tariff packages and Premium+ Loyalty Program, please visit https://bit.ly/azercell_premium.

---

