Azerbaijan, Slovakia strengthen energy cooperation in ministerial discussions

27 September 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, Anar Akhundov, discussed energy cooperation issues with his Slovakian counterpart, Kamil Shashko, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Slovak embassy in Azerbaijan on "X."

"We are satisfied with the results of the bilateral consultations between the deputy ministers," the embassy stated.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Slovakia maintain a growing economic relationship characterised by cooperation in energy, trade, and investment. The two countries have also engaged in discussions to enhance collaboration in sectors like tourism, transport, and regional development. Bilateral consultations aim to explore new opportunities for investment and trade, fostering a stronger economic bond.

