Azerbaijan hosts Regional Stage of Prestigious Startup World Cup [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

For the first time, Azerbaijan is hosting the regional event of the "Startup World Cup", considered the most prestigious world championship for startups, Azernews reports.

On September 19, the regional stage of the Startup World Championship was organised for the first time in our country by the Technovate-SABAH Angel Investors Club at ADA University.

The competition, regarded as one of the most prestigious startup competitions in the global arena, is of great significance in contributing to the development of the startup and investment ecosystem in Azerbaijan by bringing together investors, company leaders, startup founders, and various government officials.

Farid Ismayilzadeh, founder of Technovate Investments and the Angel Investors Club, delivered the opening speech, emphasising that holding this event in Azerbaijan will play a significant role in the development of the country’s startup ecosystem and contribute to the growth of these sectors.

Alya Abbaszadeh, executive director of the Technovate-SABAH Angel Investors Club, the event’s organiser, shared various insights with participants regarding the Club’s activities, achievements, and future goals over the past year.

Fariz Ismayilzadeh, vice-rector of ADA University, which hosted the event, also addressed the audience, highlighting the crucial role of universities in the development of startups in the country.

Federico Altepost, ambassador of the World Championship for Startups, then gave a speech, praising Azerbaijan's first-time participation in the global competition and expressing his satisfaction in seeing an Azerbaijani startup participate in the final stage to be held in the USA.

Within the competition's framework, local startups will have the opportunity to present their entrepreneurial ideas on an international stage. A seven-member jury, representing various sectors, will evaluate the projects. Ultimately, the winning startup will represent our country in the final stage of the competition in the USA.

