Rhenus Group named official logistics partner for COP29 in Baku

17 September 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Rhenus Group, a global logistics provider headquartered in Germany, has been appointed the official logistics partner for the COP29 event in Baku, Azerbaijan. This appointment highlights Rhenus Group’s commitment to sustainable practices and global climate goals, Azernews reports.

Rhenus Group, a leading logistics company, will leverage its extensive experience and global network, along with local partnerships, to facilitate seamless supply operations for the event. The company will manage intercontinental transportation, customs clearance, warehousing, and delivery. Their team of on-site specialists will ensure smooth logistics from start to finish.

The partnership with COP29 will allow Rhenus Group and other partners to further their global climate policy efforts and sustainability initiatives, supporting the transition to climate action. The Green Zone at COP29 will feature global companies showcasing climate-friendly products and solutions, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration through presentations, seminars, and networking opportunities.

Narmin Carchalova, Chairman of the Board of Directors of COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, praised Rhenus Group’s appointment, highlighting their experience and commitment to sustainability. Tobias Bartz, CEO of Rhenus Group, expressed pride in contributing to the event, emphasizing its significance in advancing a climate-neutral society and a greener future for future generations.

---

