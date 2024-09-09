SOFAZ leadership discusses investment prospects with Chinese companies

9 September 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

During a business trip to China, a delegation led by Israfil Mammadov, the Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), attended the opening ceremony of the 24th China International Investment and Trade Fair and held meetings with various public and private sector institutions, Azernews reports.

At a round table meeting with He Lifeng, Deputy Prime Minister of the State Council of China, and representatives from other state institutions, discussions centered on potential joint activities between the sovereign wealth funds of Azerbaijan and China, potential areas of partnership, sustainable development, and the implementation of green energy practices.

The visit also included meetings with several key figures such as Liu Haoling, Vice Chairman of China Investment Corporation; Jonathan Gray, President of Blackstone Investment Group; Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management; and Xuan Changneng, Vice Chairman of the People's Bank of China. SOFAZ also engaged with representatives from China Energy Engineering Corporation, CATL, HiTHIUM, and other leading industrial and energy companies. These discussions focused on expanding cooperative relations between SOFAZ and these institutions, exploring investment prospects, and enhancing future partnerships.

