New 100 kW pilot solar power plant launched on Boyukshor Lake

30 July 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The inauguration of a 100 kW solar power plant on Lake Boyukshor marked a significant milestone in the "Knowledge Exchange and Technical Assistance for Floating Solar Panel Systems" project, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Energy and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azernews reports.

During the ceremony, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change. He emphasised the country’s ambitious renewable energy initiatives under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership. Notably, the commissioning of the Garadag Solar Power Station has led to a remarkable eightfold increase in solar energy production over the past six months.

The newly launched floating solar power plant is projected to generate over 160,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, with 95 kW of capacity installed on water and 5 kW on land. This pioneering project not only demonstrates the potential of integrating solar technology with water bodies but also serves as a catalyst for attracting private investment. Discussions are already underway regarding its expansion.

Candice McDeigan, Head of the ADB’s Permanent Representation in Azerbaijan, underscored the importance of the project. "ADB's technical support for floating solar energy projects in Azerbaijan is a key component of our regional initiative. The launch of this innovative facility, just ahead of COP29, highlights its role in increasing green energy sources in Azerbaijan, optimising the dual use of water and solar resources, diversifying the energy sector, and reducing emissions."

Additionally, the project includes plans for training programs focused on the operation and maintenance of the solar power plant, further enhancing local expertise and sustainability.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz