Azernews.Az

Thursday July 18 2024

Azerbaijan reduces car imports

18 July 2024 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reduces car imports
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January-June of this year, Azerbaijan imported 42,335 vehicles for various purposes, valued at 779 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more