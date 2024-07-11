ABS to bring innovative digital solutions for enhanced fleet management on ASCO ships

11 July 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A meeting was recently held at "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC (ASCO) with representatives from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), one of the world’s leading classification societies, Azernews reports.

The meeting was led by Rauf Valiyev, Chairman of ASCO's Board of Directors, and featured key participants including Richard Pride, Vice President of Business Development at ABS Wavesight; Saqib Kasim, Director of Professional Services at ABS; Guy Laureys, Head of the ABS Azerbaijan Representative Office; and Alistair McConnachie, General Manager of Business Development at ABS Wavesight.

During the meeting, they discussed the current state and future prospects of their bilateral cooperation, focusing on the integration of digital solutions provided by ABS Wavesight for ASCO’s fleet.

Representatives from ABS Wavesight delivered an in-depth presentation on their innovative fleet management software, including products such as "My Digital Fleet," "Nautical Systems," and "eLogs." These tools are currently in use on up to 5,000 ships worldwide.

A highlight of the presentation was the introduction of the "NSE" software from "Nautical Systems," which is successfully applied on 10 ASCO vessels. This centralized, cloud-based business management solution automates key processes and provides real-time visibility into operational metrics, helping organizations to operate more efficiently.

The presentation concluded with a Q&A session where ASCO employees had the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions about the software’s features and benefits.

