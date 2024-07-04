Azerbaijan to continue work with SCO on preparation for COP29, President says

4 July 2024 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

“We will spare no effort in building bridges between developed and developing countries at the COP29 in Baku and strive towards reaching an accord that would take into account the legitimate interests of the developing nations,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the SCO plus meeting in Astana, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijan’s priorities also include support for the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) facing existential threats due to the adverse effects of climate change. Azerbaijan has initiated the establishment of a special technical assistance fund to support the SIDS,” the head of state mentioned.

“We will continue our work with the SCO on the preparation for COP29 – the world’s largest international conference,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasised.

