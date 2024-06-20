Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024 launches in Baku

20 June 2024 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The "Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum 2024" kicked off on June 20 in Baku, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Insurers' Association.

Organized with strategic support from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and 'Xprimm' International Company, the forum will commence with opening speeches by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev and other government officials.

Over the course of two days, the forum will feature panel discussions covering key topics in both local and global insurance markets, including motor and health insurance and the pivotal role of insurance in managing climate risks.

