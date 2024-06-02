Shoes to be produced in Aghdam with further sale abroad

2 June 2024 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAFCO Invest LLC has completed the construction of a shoe factory in the Aghdam Industrial Park, where imported equipment from Germany is installed, Azernews reports.

The company made products in a test mode. It is assumed that the production process will begin in the near future.

Aynura Hasanova, company’s marketing & PR manager, said that the company, located on an area of 2.5 hectares in the Aghdam Industrial Park, specializes in the production of protective shoes with an iron toe and sole, designed for use in shoemaking, construction and other industries for various purposes using advanced German technologies. 120 jobs will be created at the enterprise with investment value of more than 10 million manats.

The products offered by BAFCO Invest are the ideal choice to ensure maximum safety and comfort for employees in various industries.

The shoes produced under the name "Made in Azerbaijan" will be sold both on the domestic market and abroad.

