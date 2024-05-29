PASHA Bank of Azerbaijan unveils groundbreaking business innovations

29 May 2024 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank implemented three new business innovations in 2023, Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer at PASHA Bank Javid Gouliyev said during today's press conference dedicated to the bank's performance results for 2023 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Gouliyev explained the first innovation, "Financial Guide," a service streamlining clients' tax and accounting tasks. This pioneering service simplifies financial reporting and boosts workflow efficiency, setting a new standard in the banking sector.

The second innovation, "Partner Check," enables companies to access comprehensive information about their partners, including tax, legal, and tender data, using their taxpayer identification number (TIN). This innovation enhances transparency and trust in business relationships while minimizing risks.

Lastly, Gouliyev introduced the "Financial Management Platform," designed to optimize companies' financial processes. The platform offers real-time data display for group bank accounts, analytical tools, and improved financial flow control.

Additionally, PASHA Bank aims to fortify its position in corporate banking and broaden collaboration with leading banks, including establishing direct relationships with US bank correspondent accounts.

Founded in 2007, PASHA Bank is a prominent corporate bank in Azerbaijan, offering a wide range of financial services, including asset management, trade financing, and investment banking, to a diverse clientele, from large corporations to small and medium-sized enterprises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz