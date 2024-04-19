Double taxation between Azerbaijan, Turkiye abolished

19 April 2024 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Double taxation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye regarding income taxes is abolished.

Azernews reports that the related issue was discussed at today's meeting of the International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee.

The following issues were discussed at the meeting:

1. Draft law on approval of "Agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye".

2. Draft law on approving the agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Republic of Turkiye on the elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes.

