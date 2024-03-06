Women entrepreneurs to receive start-up funding in Azerbaijan

6 March 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) has offered start-up funding to 700 women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan's regions, Azernews reports.

AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva said this at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"To date, AQSIA has coordinated around 2,000 events and 150 craft exhibitions. The association has also entered into 40 memoranda, executed 15 international and 10 local grant projects, conducted over 330 seminars, and furnished startup capital to 700 women entrepreneurs in various regions of Azerbaijan," she emphasised.

The Czech-Moravian Association of Businesswomen and Managers (CMAPM) invites the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) to join its ranks, President of CMAPM and Vice President of Femmes Chefs D'Enterprises Mondiales Katerina Haring said.

She made the remark at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"I hope the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association will join our ranks. This will highlight the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience between women entrepreneurs at the international level and will also highlight the importance of innovation and environmentally sustainable development in the modern world," Haring emphasised.

One woman entrepreneur, a member of the Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA), has started her activity in Azerbaijan's Khojavend, AQSIA Chairwoman Sakina Babayeva noted.

Babayeva made the remark on the sidelines of the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"In total, five entrepreneurs in the field of tourism and catering have already started operating in Khojavend," she stressed.

Last year, a total of 44,500 women were employed in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Hidayat Abdullayev during the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

He mentioned that active employment measures reached a total of 427,000 individuals in 2023.

"In the previous year, Azerbaijan saw 44,500 women gain employment, with an additional 5,300 participating in advanced training courses. A key state employment objective is to enhance women's engagement and employment prospects in the labour market. Thanks to successful efforts in this regard, the level of women's participation in the workforce continues to rise annually," he noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz