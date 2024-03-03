EBRD to provide Uzbekistan with finance to create fund for public-private partnership projects dev't

3 March 2024 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement in Tashkent on establishing a project development fund for public-private partnership projects in the country, Trend reports.

The documents were signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia Zsuzsanna Hargitai.

According to the agreement, EBRD will provide Uzbekistan with $10 million to create a fund that will finance the costs of preparing public-private partnership projects in the country. Approval of the loan took place in December 2023.