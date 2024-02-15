Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's agricultural sector grows by more than 1%

15 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
In January this year Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth AZN 491.2 million, this is 1.2% more than last year's figure. Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

