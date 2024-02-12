Azerbaijan increases use of national currency with Russia
By the beginning of 2024, the use of national currencies in trade between Russia and Azerbaijan amounted to 54 percent, Azernews reports, citing Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, telling in an interview with the local newspaper.
