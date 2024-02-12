Azernews.Az

Monday February 12 2024

Azerbaijan increases use of national currency with Russia

12 February 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases use of national currency with Russia
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

By the beginning of 2024, the use of national currencies in trade between Russia and Azerbaijan amounted to 54 percent, Azernews reports, citing Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, telling in an interview with the local newspaper.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more