Central Bank of Azerbaijan reduces discount rate

20 December 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
Asim Aliyev
The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to reduce the discount rate by 0.5 percentage points from 8.5% to 8%, Azernews reports.

