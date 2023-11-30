WB Country Manager: Azerbaijan can overcome risks of climate change [COMMENTARY]

30 November 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The presentation conference Country Climate and Development Reports, which explores economic growth and analyses it in terms of climate change, is one of the new significant research tools of the World Bank, and Azerbaijan is one of the first countries selected to conduct this research on a global scale.

Stefanie Stallmeister, the Country Manager for the World Bank in Azerbaijan, told Azernews during the presentation conference of the World Bank Group held on the Azerbaijan Country Climate and Development Report.

“Azerbaijan is fairly impacted and faces risks due to the global de-carbonization efforts, and at the same time, it is also impacted by climate change. For example, we will see increased water scarcity and increased heat in Azerbaijan," she said.

The WB Country Manager also mentioned how it can affect agriculture in the country.

"This will especially impact agriculture, where a large portion of people in Azerbaijan work. So the report has two major sets of recommendations. One set of recommendations looks at the transition and decarbonization efforts and how to achieve them. One of the key recommendations is to accelerate the transition and increase the share of renewable sources in the energy mix. This will also help Azerbaijan eventually export the energy generated from renewable sources to Europe. The second set of recommendations looks at adaptation to climate change. One of the key recommendations, for example, is to invest in irrigation systems. The important message is in the self-interest of Azerbaijan, and it is good for Azerbaijan,” Stefanie Stallmeister added.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz