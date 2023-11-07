Poultry meat imports to Azerbaijan restricted from three US states

7 November 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The import of poultry meat to Azerbaijan from three US states has been restricted.

Azernews reports, citing the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the official data of the World Organisation for Animal Health, outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been registered in the states of California, Washington, and Alabama (USA).

In this regard, in order to protect the territory of the Republic from this infectious disease, a temporary restriction on the import of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, and finished meat products from all types of poultry products (except for products subjected to thermal treatment to ensure the destruction of avian influenza viruses), bird feed and feed additives (except for feed and feed additives of plant origin, chemical and microbiological synthesis), equipment used for keeping, slaughtering, and transfer of poultry products from the above states, as well as equipment used for poultry production, slaughtering, and transfer of poultry products from the above states.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz