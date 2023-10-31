CERACA reveals revenue of Azercosmos

31 October 2023 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $ 1,8 m in September 2023, which is 14.3 percent less than the same period of 2022, Azernews reports per the October export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan CERACA.

