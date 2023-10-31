Azercosmos signs new agreement with Turkish satellite operator

31 October 2023 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has recently signed a new agreement with the Turkish satellite communications operator Türksat. According to the agreement, Türksat will be able to use the power of the Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite in projects related to the transmission of satellite data in the African region, Azernews reports.

Azercosmos is a public legal entity under the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company provides broadband and broadcast services to customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. It also provides satellite imagery and geoinformation services.

Azercosmos has a rich history, with its roots going back to the 13th century. In 2008, President Ilham Aliyev gave a talk on the "establishment of a modern aerospace industry in Azerbaijan and the launch of the country’s telecommunication satellite into orbit". The Ministry of Communication and High Technologies applied to the International Telecommunication Union for the orbital slot allocation process. In 2010, President Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of a state program to establish and develop the space industry in Azerbaijan.

Azercosmos has been a proud host of the world's premier global space event – the International Astronautical Congress (IAC). Held in Baku in 1973 for the first time, the IAC will return to Azerbaijan in 2023, after a half-century. Azercosmos is also striving to transform Azerbaijan into one of the driving forces of the global space industry by delivering cutting-edge satellite solutions for a better-connected, developed, and secure world.

The company is committed to providing customized solutions based on advanced technologies for peace and prosperity. It focuses on providing connectivity globally, nurturing talent, serving as a regional space hub, and contributing to the space industry development in Azerbaijan. Azercosmos also seeks to drive technological advancement in the company through research and development activities, bringing together brilliant minds from spheres such as software development, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and robotics.

The new agreement between Azercosmos and Türksat is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge satellite solutions for a better-connected, developed, and secure world.

