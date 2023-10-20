Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign document on cooperation in field of social protection [PHOTOS]

20 October 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, has laid flowers at the monument to the National Leader at Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent and paid tribute to his memory, Azernews reports.

The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reported that Minister Sahil Babayev met with the Director of the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mansurbek Olloyorov.

The Minister underlined that as a result of joint efforts of the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the long-standing relations between the two countries have developed and reached the level of strategic partnership.

The documents signed between the two countries in the past period were highlighted. In particular, the special significance of the "Agreement on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan" signed by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in August 2023 was brought to attention in the dynamic development of strategic partnerships.

It was noted that the construction of a secondary school on the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the liberated town of Fuzuli is another manifestation of the friendship and brotherhood of the two countries.

Information was presented on social reforms and successes achieved in our country in recent years, the DOST concept, and digital achievements in the social sphere.

M. Olloyorov said that the successful continuation of relations between our countries in the social field is a source of satisfaction and important work is being done to expand these relations.

It was noted that there is a great potential for expanding cooperation between the two institutions in the process of social reforms, and the importance of mutual visits and meetings in the past period in strengthening the relations was noted.

S.Babayev and M.Olloyerov signed the Memorandum of Understanding "On cooperation in the field of social protection" between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Agency for Social Protection under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan".

The document envisages improvement of social legislation and digitalisation of social services, organisation of social services for vulnerable groups, adoption, mediation, disability assessment, rehabilitation, etc. Cooperation and the exchange of experience and information are planned.

The Azerbaijani delegation familiarised itself with the experience of social enterprises established for vulnerable groups in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz