Azerbaijan's Economy Minister receives representatives OECD

11 October 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the representatives of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank who are visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Economy Ministry said that the parties exchanged views on the joint project of the OECD and the World Bank on "Analysis of Corporate Governance in Azerbaijan Investment Holding and State-owned Enterprises in Its Portfolio", privatization of state-owned enterprises and measures taken in this direction, improvement of corporate governance and other reform priorities in this regard.

At the same time, at the meeting, information was provided on the measures and results achieved in the direction of the development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, economic diversification, promotion of investments and continuous improvement of the business environment.

