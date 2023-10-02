Jabrayil Digital Control Center to help ensure reliability of electricity supply

2 October 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Vagif Aydinoglu, head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Azerishig, said that the Jabrayil Digital Control Center will help ensure the reliability and sustainability of the electricity supply. The center will enable the monitoring of the electricity supply and help to identify and address any issues that may arise, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan inaugurated the Jabrayil Digital Control Center of the “Azerishig” OJSC on October 19, 2022. The center is powered from the 110/35/10 kV Jabrail substation and will partially meet the city's demand for electricity while helping to control two other power centers through the digital platform.

In addition to the Jabrayil Digital Control Center, the Azerbaijani President has also opened the Zangilan Convention Center Complex, laid the foundation stone for Alibeyli village in the Zangilan district, and inaugurated the “Jahangirbayli” Hydroelectric Power Plant of the “Azerenergy” OJSC. He has also laid the foundation stone for the second, third, and fourth residential complexes in the city of Zangilan, as well as the 160-seat kindergarten and administrative building in the city of Jabrayil.

The construction of the Shirvan Residential Complex, which will occupy a total area of 8 hectares, and consist of 25 buildings, has started. The complex will feature a total of 1264 apartments comprised of 32 studios, 216 two-room, 768 three-room and 248 four-room ones. The construction of the Yevlakh Residential Complex, which will consist of 6 seven-story buildings, will start soon. The complex will feature a total of 329 apartments, consisting of 28 one-room, 14 studio, 84 two-room, 139 three-room, and 64 four-room.

The opening of the Jabrayil Digital Control Center and the other projects initiated by President Ilham Aliyev will help to ensure the reliability and sustainability of the electricity supply in Jabrayil, Azerbaijan.

