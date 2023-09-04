Azerbaijan, China discuss expansion of cooperation in field of investment & trade [PHOTOS]

4 September 2023 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and China discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of investment and trade, Azernews reports.

The Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote about this on his page on the social network "X".

According to him, during the meeting between the Minister of Economy and Vice Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Lin Ji, we discussed the existing opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic relations, expanding cooperation in investment and trade, and promoting cooperation in infrastructure projects.

It should be noted that on September 3, the Trade House of Azerbaijan was opened in Beijing.

The Trade House of Azerbaijan, established by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, will support the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market and expand the export of Azerbaijani products, and will also coordinate in this area.

Recall that on September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.

