Azercosmos starts broadcasting another TV channel via satellite

9 August 2023 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The well-known sports channel Setanta Sports started broadcasting on the Azerspace-1 satellite, Azernews reports, citing Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azercosmos reported that Setanta Sports channel, which is well-known among Eurasian countries, broadcasts football championships such as Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, League 1, UEFA Champions League, as well as Formula 1, tennis games and other in English, Russian and Georgian languages and presents sports competitions to its viewers.

