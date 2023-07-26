Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz joint intergovernmental commission holds meeting

26 July 2023 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

The 5th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic was held in Cholpon-Ata on 26 July, Azernews reports.

The delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Akhmedov took part in the meeting.

First, a meeting was held in a narrow structure between the Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Commission from the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of the Commission from the Kyrgyz side Bakyt Torobayev. The meeting touched upon topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

Then, a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission was held with the participation of heads and plenipotentiary representatives of relevant state structures of the two countries.

A.Ahmedov thanked the Kyrgyz government for holding events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of a national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz friendly relations and strategic partnership. It was underlined that active political dialogue and personal contacts between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan ensure high dynamics in the whole range of bilateral cooperation.

The positive dynamics of trade and economic relations were also noted with satisfaction during the conversation. The 19 percent growth of trade turnover by the end of 2022 also testifies to this. In addition, the sides expressed a common position that the volume of mutual trade does not correspond to the level of economic development and existing potential of the two countries. In this regard, the sides noted the importance of preparing and signing a comprehensive program for the development of bilateral cooperation for 2023-2028.

The sides also expressed support for the promotion of mutual investments, and in this context highly appreciated the completion of the procedure for the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

A.Ahmedov spoke about the favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan. The Kyrgyz side was informed that the developed infrastructure and protection of investments at the state level make our country attractive from the investment point of view.

During the meeting, the dynamics of cooperation in the field of transport and transit were positively assessed. According to the results of 2022, freight traffic between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has grown about 1.7 times, and transit freight traffic has doubled.

The relevance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, known as the Middle Corridor, was noted. The parties agreed to carry out a coordinated digitalization of the Middle Corridor, as well as to increase its attractiveness in order to attract additional cargoes to this transport direction.

The two sides also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue on the whole range of mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, A.Akhmedov and B.Torobayev signed the Protocol of the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

