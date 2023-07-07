Azerbaijan, Sudan can mutually benefit from each other in fields of economy - Foreign Minister [EXCLUSIVE]

7 July 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, who participated in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku on July 5-6, made a statement to the local press after the two-day meeting. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs gave an exclusive interview to AZERNEWS regarding the event, as well as the development of Azerbaijan-Sudan relations. Expressing gratitude to our country for such a high-level event held in Azerbaijan, the minister also said that he briefed about the situation in Sudan at the conference. Ali Al-Sadiq Ali condemned the military coup attempt in Sudan on April 15 and strongly condemned the forces behind this provocation. He also expressed hope that the problems voiced in the Non-Aligned Movement will soon be resolved through joint efforts.

In addition, the minister talked about Azerbaijan-Sudan relations in the interview. He said that the developing political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries also cover fields such as science, education and agriculture.

In addition, the Sudanese diplomat, speaking about the political and economic power of Azerbaijan, said that Azerbaijan is widely known not only in Sudan, but also in the world.

"Everyone knows the political and economic power of Azerbaijan. For us, Azerbaijan is the best partner country in all fields. Especially in the sphere of economy, we greatly value the sharing of many experiences with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is also known as the country of oil and gas. As is known, Sudan has extensive experience in the field of agriculture. I think the two countries can mutually benefit from each other," Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali added.

