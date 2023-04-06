Dutch businessmen interest in Alat Free Economic Zone

6 April 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Valeh Alasgarov, the Chairman of the Alat Free Economic Zone, held a number of meetings within the framework of his official visit to the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

He met with Dutch businessmen and company representatives at the conference "The Alat Free Economic Zone - Discovering Eurasia's Golden Bridge" organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in The Hague.

Azerbaijani Embassy to the Netherlands kingdom Rahman Mustafayev delivered a speech in the conference and gave detailed information about the business environment, the development performance of Azerbaijan’s economy in recent years, and works done for diversification of the economy. In addition, he spoke about Alat Free Economic Zone and drew attention to its importance.

In his speech, Chairman Valeh Alasgarov filled in on the Alat Free Economic Zone and said that it provides Azerbaijan with fertile conditions for the establishment of export-oriented production enterprises based on innovative technologies and creating added value. He informed the Dutch businessmen about the free economic zone, which is equipped with the legislative framework, tax and non-tax benefits, favorable logistics and transport infrastructure, as well as all necessary infrastructure for the creation of the production. Valeh Alasgarov invited Dutch companies to take advantage of the favorable conditions created in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

At the end of the conference, the parties exchanged views.

Later Chairman Valeh Alasgarov met with Hans Biesheuvel, the chairman of the ONL entrepreneurs' organization, which unites 100,000 small and medium entrepreneurs in the Netherlands.

The meeting discussed the opportunities created for foreign investors. Besides that, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Kingdom Rahman Mustafayev informed the Chairman of ONL about the Alat Azad Economic Zone.

Touching on the simplified financial rules for investors, Valeh Alasgarov said that the main goal of the Alat Free Economic Zone is the creation and development of export-oriented manufacturing enterprises with competitive high-added value.

The Chairman of ONL expressed interest in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The parties exchanged views on the benefit of Dutch entrepreneurs from the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Industrial parks, industrial estates, and economic zones have been created in Azerbaijan for ensuring the development of the non-oil sector, diversifying various sectors of the economy, increasing export potential, attracting foreign investment, and further improving the business and investment environment. Alat Free Economic Zone is one of the industrial created facilities. The implementation of this project will not only bring great economic dividends to Azerbaijan, but will further strengthen the position of the country in the region, and will further increase the strategic importance of Azerbaijan, which has an important role in the East-West and North-South transit-transport corridors. The creation of this economic zone will create conditions for the increase of state revenues and budget funds, and the attraction of new investments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz