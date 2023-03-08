8 March 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is one of the main countries that export flowers to Russia, Azernews reports citing the press service of the Central Customs Department of Russia.

According to the information received from the press service of the Russian Central Customs Department, more than 150,000 tons of roses - carnations, tulips, and chrysanthemums were imported to RussiaIt is reported that the main flower-exporting countries to Russia are Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Kenya.

The Russian Federal Customs Service said that in 2023, the import of sweat rose to Russia decreased by 10 percent. On the eve of International Women's Day, the price of a bunch of roses is about RUB3,000 thousand rubles (about $39.7).

