Friday February 3 2023

Some $52.9m investment in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park planned in 2023

3 February 2023 13:17 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park continues to expand its production area by attracting local and foreign investors, Azernews reports, citing Economic Zone Development Agency Chairman Elshad Nuriyev.

