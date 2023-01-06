Azernews.Az

Friday January 6 2023

Baku, Ankara mull chances of Turkish company’s involvement in Azerbaijan's projects

6 January 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
Baku, Ankara mull chances of Turkish company’s involvement in Azerbaijan's projects
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Baku and Ankara have discussed possibilities of Turkish companies participating in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more