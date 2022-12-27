Azernews.Az

First container train from Uzbekistan to Europe arrives in Baku

27 December 2022 16:12 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
The first container block train carrying copper concentrate from Uzbekistan to Europe arrived in Baku, Azernews reports.

