Azerbaijan sees growth in rice cultivation

2 December 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 11,558 tons of rice have been harvested from the Azerbaijani fields as of yet, which was 858 tons more than in 2021, Trend reports citing the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

The average yield of rice was 36.2 centners per hectare, up by 1.4 centners per hectare against the average yield of 2021.

According to the ministry, the total area of ​​rice fields equals 3,194 hectares. The majority of the rice crop was sown in Lankaran (802 hectares), Aghdash (681 hectares) and Ujar (678 hectares) districts.

The Ministry of Agriculture says that rice harvesting is a traditional branch of the country's agriculture. In recent years, the country has further strengthened support for this industry and taken a number of measures to increase sown areas and production.

According to the Agricultural Subsidy Council's decision, farmers are provided with a sowing subsidy of 360 manat ($211.6) for each hectare of cultivated rice.

