Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank's assets significantly rise [PHOTO]

22 November 2022 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The assets of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank increased by 15.7 percent during the first half of 2022 in comparison with the relevant period of the previous year, Trend reports referring to Deputy Board Chairman of PASHA Bank, Bahruz Naghiyev.

According to him, this rate exceeded 7.4 billion manat ($4.3 billion).

"The bank's loan portfolio totaled a little more than 2.5 billion manat ($1.4 billion). The bank's liabilities to customers exceeded 6.86 billion manat ($4 billion)," said Naghiyev.

He also added that the bank's turnover in the corporate segment compiled at almost 17 billion manat ($10 billion), while in the small and medium business segment, - more than 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz